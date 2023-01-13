Picture perfect

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Privately set in a beautiful tree-lined street, 'Green Gables' makes a sensational base for family life.
Authentically cosy with high-ceiling interiors bathed in natural light, a flexible second lounge room and superb outdoor design, it exudes warmth and charm while offering all the modern comfort you desire.
Principal of Belle Property Illawarra, Nicole Kay said, "The home has stunning windows and character throughout and a north facing yard with a fully tiled saltwater lap pool."
The stunning single-storey property features a master bedroom with spa ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and pool access.
Practical yet elegant living is its ultimate priority - with direct flow from kitchen/living to the level backyard and pool area, oversized lock-up garaging and a sought-after address.
"Eastern Avenue is regarded as one of the finest residential streets for family living," Nicole said.
"Just walking distance to public and private schooling and easy access to the CBD and freeway. It is surrounded by quality homes with beautiful landscaping and tree-lined streets.
"Family buyers will love this home with kitchen/living flowing on to the level yard and entertainment area, the single level living will also appeal to retirees."
