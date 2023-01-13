Illawarra Mercury
Woman sentenced for preventing witness from going to court

Updated January 13 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
File picture.

A case against an alleged perpetrator of domestic violence was dropped because a woman threw away the subpoena calling her sister to court to give evidence.

