A case against an alleged perpetrator of domestic violence was dropped because a woman threw away the subpoena calling her sister to court to give evidence.
The woman faced Wollongong Local Court for sentencing on Friday after pleading guilty to preventing a witness from attending judicial proceedings.
The court heard the woman had been in a relationship with the alleged domestic violence offender and became estranged from her sister when she discovered she too had been engaged in a romantic relationship with the man.
Both women were allegedly victims of violence at his hands, and the man was due to face a hearing on charges related to the sister.
The court heard police turned up to the woman's address and served her with a subpoena meant for her sister.
When they asked if she was her sister, she said yes and then threw the document in the bin.
Magistrate Chris McRobert asked her defence lawyer Cameron Meaney why she told police she was her sister.
Mr Meaney said the woman suffered the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and to her, having police show up at her door was just another officer with another piece of paper.
He said there was no reason for the woman's sister to be at the address and he assumed it was a police mistake that the subpoena was delivered there.
The court heard the woman worked in schools and had been undergoing counselling.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley submitted to the court that the crime had met the threshold where imprisonment was the only option.
Sergeant McKinley said the woman made no attempts to rectify the situation after she took the document, with either her sister or police.
She said the consequences - those being the withdrawal of the charges against the alleged domestic violence perpetrator - were "quite serious".
Magistrate McRobert said that had the woman's sister been aware of the need to attend court, the man might have been convicted of the charges.
He accepted that when the woman took the document from police she did not know what it was, but said she disposed of it even upon realising without passing on the information to her sister or notifying police.
"You did nothing to follow it up, and that's what I find very concerning," Magistrate McRobert said.
But he said she had experienced "difficulties in life", entered an early guilty plea, fully acknowledged her guilty and worked hard in a valuable role.
Magistrate McRobert sentenced the woman to an 18-month community corrections order.
She will be under the supervision of Community Corrections and must not commit any further offences.
Magistrate McRobert also ordered that she present to police for photographs and fingerprints to be taken.
