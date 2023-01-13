Luckless Hawks go down in another heartbreaker in Cairns

Illawarra has slumped to 11th single-digit loss for the season, going down 89-84 to Cairns in yet another heartbreaker on the road.
After going down 18-4 to start, the Hawks reeled in three double-digit leads and led with 1.08 left on the clock but again fell short of a breakthrough victory.
It came on the back of another frustrating case of late game yips, the visitors going 1-5 from the field and coughing up three turnovers after taking a three-point lead with 3.28 to play.
Tyler Harvey led all scorers with 25 points and had five assists but, co-skipper Sam Froling uncharacteristically quiet, it was the second unit that stepped up.
Mangok Mathiang finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a performance that turned proceedings dramatically in the third quarter.
Will Hickey had a career-high 16 points to go with six rebounds and three assists, while Deng Deng fell just short of a double-double with 10 points and eight boards.
It was to no avail, with their record dropping to 2-20 and, given the incredible run of close losses, start posing the question as to whether they are the best 'bad' team the league's seen.
It certainly seems cruel that Jacob Jackomas' team is all but certain to finish with the worst record in franchise history.
Jackomas now faces the monumental task of getting his team up for Sunday's road clash with the Kings in Sydney, but he can't question his side's character.
"I said the the guys a couple of games ago that, our record is our record and and how we're playing right now isn't going to be remembered [well] by anyone but us because of the craziness that's happened," Jackomas said.
"That's what fuels us to, whatever we were down in the first quarter, to make sure we put a brand on and play a certain way. They showed that, as you saw, when it would be easy to rollover to be that team.
"With what our record is, it'd be easy to go 'we've got the Kings on Sunday, let's not do this' but they stayed with it and just [fell short] at the end of the game.
"I think it's pretty evident that we're doing all we can effort-wise to win. Maybe not in smarts, me included, or decision-making, but we're doing all we can effort-wise to win.
"It is important to get some scalps, for this young group right now it's more important to put ourselves in a position to win games, then at the end of the game we all, including myself, learn.
"We've been unlucky with whatever's gone on but they're putting themselves in a situation. to win basketball games. We've just got to figure out the end of the game."
Tahjere Mccall proved the key man for the hosts, with 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals, but coach Adam Forde had DJ Hogg (15), Shannon Scott (15), Majok Deng (12) and Sam Waardenburg (10) in double digits.
The hosts shot out of the blocks, taking a 10-2 lead on consecutive threes from Scott and Hogg, while McCall had nine points before he was subbed with his side up 18-4.
The injection of Grida stemmed the bleeding for the Hawks, the bench weapon grabbing six points on an 17-2 run that remarkably took the lead.
Majok Deng traded threes with Hickey, closing the term on a 25-5 run that saw Hawks lead by one at quarter-time.
Deng and Waardenburg had back to back threes to take the second-term initiative, with McCall taking his tally to 15.
Harvey got going with three straight buckets to take his tally to 11 and drag the Hawks back within one before Hogg settled with a three.
It saw the hosts take a five-point cushion into the main break and it proved a springboard to a 9-3 run punctuated by another three to Hogg that forced Jackomas into a timeout.
A sloppy turnover offered up a transition three with on-plussed Forde calling an immediate timeout.
Mathiang had emphatic blocks on the Taipans next two trips up the floor and produced an and-one at the other end that saw McCall forced to sit with his fourth foul with the margin at three.
Air and Majok Deng had threes to give the hosts breathing room with a seven point lead. Mathiang took his tally to 14 with a tip-in to cap a strong quarter with a deep three from Scott giving the hosts a six-point lead at the final break.
McCall had two more after being re-injected, but threes to Hickey, Grida and Deng again hauled the margin back to just three.
Harvey got in on. the act from the carpark to level the scores at 75 apiece and followed up with another monster to take the Hawks first lead since the second quarter.
A put-back from Hickey gave the Hawks a three-point lead with 90 seconds left with 3.38 on the clock. From there, the Hawks went 0-4 from close range and coughed up three turnovers.
It allowed Bul Kuol and Scott to re-take a four-point lead from the line inside the final 40 seconds. A quick bucket from Hickey made it a two-point game with eight seconds left.
Hogg went 1-2 on the quick foul but a steal from McCall on the rebound allowed him to close the show from the line.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
