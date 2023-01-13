Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Crown Street Mall comes alive as Honk Oz! parade hits the street

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 14 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The booming surrounds of Crown Street Mall were filled with drum beats, music and plenty of people on Saturday morning as the Honk Oz parade marched through town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.