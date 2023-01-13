Crown Street Mall comes alive as Honk Oz! parade hits the street

The booming surrounds of Crown Street Mall were filled with drum beats, music and plenty of people on Saturday morning as the Honk Oz parade marched through town.
Returning to its usual January schedule - after it was run this year in July due to previous COVID-19 interruptions - the parade kicked of full program of events for the political live music festival.
More than 100 performers dressed in colourful costumes, as well as protest marchers bearing striking signs about the climate crisis and mining filled the mall, attracting the attention of plenty of passers by.
Saxophonist Matilda Dickson, from Wollongong Conservatorium's Con Artists, led the parade with her bandmates, while Sydney samba band Bateria 61 brought up the rear.
This year, following the emergence of Wollongong as a "Bike City" during the UCI road cycling world championships, there was also a small contingent of cyclist participants in the parade.
They were walking their bikes as part of the slow parade - however, the council said they would have been granted an exception to ride them despite a recently reinstated ban on riding bikes in the mall as the parade was part of an officially approved event.
