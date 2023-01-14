Significant delays after two-car crash south of Nowra

Motorists have been told to expect significant delays south of Nowra, after a two car crash about 3.30pm.
The crash occurred near Basin View and Bewong, just south of the Wool Road.
Early reports suggest it was a head-on collision, with multiple casualties.
The rescue helicopter, as well as multiple emergency services are on scene.
Drivers are being asked to exercise caution, allow extra travel time and delay non-essential travel, with traffic queues stretching a couple of kilometres from the crash.
Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions are in place.
