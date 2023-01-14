Illawarra Mercury
Three teens taken to hospital after serious head-on crash south of Nowra

Updated January 15 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
The head-on crash south of Nowra on Saturday. Picture from NSW RFS.

Four people were taken to hospital following a serious head-on crash south of Nowra on Saturday afternoon.

