Four people were taken to hospital following a serious head-on crash south of Nowra on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services attended the scene near Basin View and Bewong just south of the Wool Road about 3.30pm.
The Toll rescue helicopter airlifted a boy in his late teens to St George Hospital with a head injury, while a young teenage boy and a man in his 50s were taken to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries.
A young teenage girl was also flown to Sydney Children's Hospital with a potential abdominal injury, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
All patients are believed to be in a stable condition.
The two-car crash closed the road for hours after the incident with traffic queues stretching a couple of kilometres from the crash.
The site was cleared Saturday evening.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.