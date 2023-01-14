Illawarra Mercury
Man charged after police seize firearms, drugs at Berkeley storage unit

By Newsroom
Updated January 15 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 10:02am
Police seized a sawn-off shot gun in Berkeley on Friday. Picture from NSWPF.

A 24-year-old man has been charged after police seized firearms and prohibited drugs from a Berkeley storage unit on Friday.

