Man charged after police seize firearms, drugs at Berkeley storage unit

A 24-year-old man has been charged after police seized firearms and prohibited drugs from a Berkeley storage unit on Friday.
Lake Illawarra police officers stopped a man leaving a storage unit on Warehouse Place about 11.45am on Friday, January 13.
When police searched the man, a sawn-off shot gun was allegedly found in a bag. It was seized for further examination.
About 5.45pm, police executed a search warrant at two storage units, with officers seizing a sawn off .410 gauge shot gun, a Glock gel blaster and illicit drugs believed to be methylamphetamine and heroin.
A subsequent search of an adjoining storage unit recovered an alleged stolen car.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of not keeping a firearm safely (prohibited firearm), possessing a shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, possessing an unauthorised firearm and possessing a prohibited drug.
He will face Wollongong Local Court at a later date.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.