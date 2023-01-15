Iron series quinella for South Coast duo Ali Day and Ben Carberry

Long-reigning king Ali Day has restored the natural order with a clean sweep of round four of the Nutri-Grain Iron series on Sunday.
It was part of a South Coast quinella at Maroubra, with fellow Warilla Barrack Point alum Ben Carberry retaining the overall series lead with a second place finish a day after claiming round-three gold on Saturday.
Day overcame some early hiccups to force his way back onto the podium behind Carberry on Saturday, but it was a vintage display on Sunday, cruising to victory in all three races to move to second on the overall series leaderboard.
It followed an uncharacteristic sixth place finish in round two at Manly, leading some to wonder if an era was ending, but the Kiama product looked as untouchable as ever over the Survival format.
"I felt good today. I said to a lot of people yesterday I just feel like I'm getting back in my groove and starting to chip away from it.
"I was in uncharted waters the first three rounds compared to the last few years where I've won pretty much every race I've gone in.
"At Manly a few weeks ago I walked up the beach pretty frustrated and angry, so I went away and and worked on the things I could do and that I could control, and I felt like I just put it all out there today.
"It just helps so much in eliminators when you're out in front and I was able to have waves to myself, have space, room to breathe and have that timing between races to settle myself.
"It felt like the longer the day got the better I got."
Both South Coast sons remain well in reach of an overall series triumph when the series moves to Kurrawa on February 4-5.
It was the scene of Carberry's maiden race victory in the final round of last season, with the 27-year-old carrying career best form into this year.
Heading into the third round second in the overall standings, Carberry finished second in race one of the Super Sprint format before dropping to 13th in race two.
It saw him give away a 12-second handicap in the third and deciding race, but he came up trumps in the final swim leg, kicking onto a broken wave to go past noted swim gun Cooper Williams and grab the finishing tape.
After finishing 10th in last year's series, Carberry said there's no secret to his breakout season.
"It's just training consistently, that's pretty much all there is to it, skills and just making sessions," Carberry said.
"I've lacked consistency [in the past], I'd go a week and have a week off. I'm a bit of a FIFO worker at training, but lately I've just been trying to stick to it.
"Consistency's key to getting these results so that's all I can do."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
