Roadworks to close Princes Highway ramp at Bulli

Roadworks will close the Princes Highway off-ramp at Bellambi on Sunday and Monday nights in ongoing upgrade work to the roundabout.
The southbound off-ramp to Memorial Drive will be closed from 7pm on Sunday through to 5am on Monday, and 7pm on Monday through to 5am on Tuesday.
Drivers are urged to allow up to ten minutes extra travel time and use a diversion via Bellambi Lane, joining Memorial Drive.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and single lane closures during work hours will also be in place.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
