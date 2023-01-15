Illawarra Mercury
Roadworks to close Princes Highway ramp at Bulli

By Rosie Bensley
Updated January 15 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:23pm
File image of a road work sign.

Roadworks will close the Princes Highway off-ramp at Bellambi on Sunday and Monday nights in ongoing upgrade work to the roundabout.

