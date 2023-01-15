Man in 60s injured after motorbike crash at Bulli

A man in his 60s has been injured following a motorbike accident in Bulli on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway near Beattie Avenue shortly after 1pm.
It is believed the injuries sustained are minor, confirmed a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, with paramedics treating him at the scene.
Northbound traffic is affected with Transport for NSW crews on site.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed near the area.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.