The Kookaburras head into their second Hockey World Cup fixture against 2016 Olympic champions Argentina on Monday buoyed by a first-up 8-0 hammering of France.
Hat-tricks from Tom Craig and Jeremy Hayward were the highlights of the Kookaburras convincing win in Bhubaneswar last Friday evening.
Illawarra's Flynn Ogilvie's goal was another highlight of this clinical win.
Fellow Illawarra product, drag specialist Blake Govers was rested despite recovering from the calf injury he suffered in the series against India last November.
The coaching and medical staff are managing him through the tournament and will probably play him against Argentina.
Ogilvie, celebrating his 26th goal in the second quarter and 144th cap, was happy to get on the scoreboard after several attempts but still cautious about the remaining games.
"A good start for us. They put a bit of pressure on us early but after we saw that off we controlled the game and it was an easy win in the end," Ogilvie said.
"Our next games may present more challenges and I think the Kookas have more room for improvement."
Mercurial striker Tom Craig opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the game with a powerful reverse stick shot,after finishing a move from fellow club player Tim Brand.
Ogilvie then struck in the 27th minute in the second quarter scoring from his second attempt in the circle and giving France goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry no chance at all.
With three minutes to go, drag flicker Hayward converted two penalty corners within two minutes to see the Kookaburras take a 4-0 lead to the break.
Craig was on the mark again in the third quarter to make it 5-0, again collecting a pass from Brand and with five minutes to go Hayward fired another drag flick for his hat-trick.
Craig then completed his hat trick in the final minute of this quarter, again finishing a well planned manoeuvre from Brand and Eddie Ockenden for a 7-0 scoreline.
With the French completely outclassed at this stage, the Kookaburras made it 8-0 when Tom Wickham scored a reverse stick scoop late on.
