Kookaburras hammer France in Hockey World Cup opener

Updated January 15 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:05pm
Illawarra's Flynn Ogilvie scored a goal in the Kookaburras 8-0 win over France. Picture: Hockey Australia

The Kookaburras head into their second Hockey World Cup fixture against 2016 Olympic champions Argentina on Monday buoyed by a first-up 8-0 hammering of France.

