Brave Hawks fall short in Sydney derby

They've won plaudits for courage over the latter half of the season, but Illawarra can't notch a win anywhere else after falling to another agonisingly close loss, 84-79, to Sydney on Sunday.
Less than 48 hours after taking second-placed Cairns down the stretch, the Hawks fought back from 13 points down early in the fourth quarter to remarkably take the lead with 1.11 left on the clock.
It sent the game down to the wire but, in an all-too-familiar scenario, the rear-guard action fell short with Deng Deng's last shot at a go ahead three with five seconds less bouncing off the rim.
It was part of a dramatic final minute that saw Mangok Mathiang called for a controversial offensive foul as the Hawks advanced up the floor down by one with 52 seconds left.
Read more: Iron Series quinella for South Coast duo
Tyler Harvey went desperately close to taking the lead with 28 seconds left with a neat drive to the basket only to be blocked by Xavier Cooks.
In the end, Derrick Walton Jr's poise from the line down the stretch proved the different in what was the 12th single-digit loss for the Hawks this season.
Harvey was huge for the Hawks with 24 points, including seven threes from 15 looks, combining with co-captain Sam Froling for 27 of the Hawks 37 first-half points.
Froling had 12 of his 14 points in the first half and had five of his nine rebounds at the offensive end as well as five assists.
Lachlan Dent's late-game cameo to finish with15 points at 6-9 from the field all but get his side home, but to no avail.
"We're showing a different kind of toughness now," Jackomas said.
"It's easy, as these thing go on, to lose belief and they're not. The Kings are the benchmark of the league, they just went and spanked someone by [49 points].
"I'm not making excuses, we lost that basketball game today. What I'm saying about our guys is we're showing a different kind of toughness and every time we play one of these games, we get a little bit tougher.
"I'm gong to teach them, I'm going to grow with them in my role, but I'm never going to be frustrated with this group of men.
"We have to focus on winning and, I think what we've done well for these last couple, is put ourselves in a position to win every time.
"We didn't do that at the beginning of the year. For everyone's future in the room, it's got to be bright."
Walton Jr finished with 19 points and seven assists, Tim Soares had 15 points and six boards, while Chase Buford got valuable bench contributions from Jaylin Galloway (13 points) and Kouat Noi (12).
The Hawks will next head to New Zealand on Thursday desperate to snap an 11-game losing streak and break the close-game curse before the season's out.
Froling had eight points, with a steal for an assist for a Will Hickey lay-up to lead 10-8 after an 0-4 start from the field for the hosts.
Their first eight points came in an unbroken run before the Hawks surge back into proceedings prompted a non-plussed Buford to call timeout.
Froling was forced to sit with his second foul but the Hawks stayed up by six through Harvey's first triple and follow-up floater and bonus from the line.
The lead went out to nine on Tim Coenraad's three and 12 when Wani Swaka Lo Buluk followed up from deep.
Shaun Bruce fired back with his side's first three and Galloway followed up, to peg things back but the Hawks still enjoyed a five-point lead at quarter-time.
The scoreline didn't change before Jackomas burned a timeout less than 90 seconds into the second term.
Slowing pace suited the Hawks who took an eight-point lead on Harvey's second three. Noi fired back to spark a 7-0 run that pulled things back to a single digit and drew another timeout from Jackomas.
Harvey kept his team in the contest, taking his tally to 15 at 4-7 from deep, with nine of his side's 13 second-quarter points.
Froling also took his tally to 12 before halftime before Noi buried a buzzer-beater from deep to lock the scores at 37 apiece at the break.
Deng opened third-quarter proceedings with a three but the hosts went 12-0 from there to take command of the clash.
Threes to Harvey and Dent brought the Hawks back within five on an 8-3 run, with Cooks having final say in a 26-17 quarter that gave the Kings a nine-point buffer at three-quarter-time.
It went out to 13 on an alley-oop slam from Galloway that prompted a quick timeout call from Jackomas less than two minutes into the term.
As it looked go be beyond reach, threes to Swaka Lo Buluk and Dent brought it back to single digits before Harvey nailed a long bomb to get back within five.
When Dent buried another on a 13-2 run, the margin was two and it was Buford calling timeout. It steadied things but the Hawks remarkably drew level at 77 apiece when Harvey drained a three from the Hungry Jacks logo with 90 seconds left.
It gave the visitors a shot but it was ultimately Walton who sealed the deal for the Kings.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.