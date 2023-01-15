Illawarra Mercury
Brave Hawks fall short in Sydney derby

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
January 15 2023
Tyler Harvey did all he could to get the Hawks home against Sydney on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images

They've won plaudits for courage over the latter half of the season, but Illawarra can't notch a win anywhere else after falling to another agonisingly close loss, 84-79, to Sydney on Sunday.

