Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Storm clouds brewing above the Illawarra mark the end of a sunny weekend

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 15 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm clouds blanketing Mount Kembla on Sunday evening.. Picture by Adam McLean.

Grey storm clouds are brewing across the Illawarra marking the close of a weekend (mostly) filled with sunshine and blue skies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.