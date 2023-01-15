Grey storm clouds are brewing across the Illawarra marking the close of a weekend (mostly) filled with sunshine and blue skies.
Beachgoers flocked to the region's shorelines on Sunday with umbrellas and cabanas in tow as temperatures hit up to 27 degrees.
Dark clouds began rolling in about 5pm with residents across the Illawarra reporting rumbles of thunder - but rain is yet to fall.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a slight chance of a shower and thunderstorm, with northeasterly 20 to 30km/h winds later this evening.
Showers are also possible Monday, with temperatures expected to drop slightly through the week, according to the Bureau.
Rainfall at the tail end of the week is also forecast.
While severe weather warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued for parts of the South Coast and Southern Tablelands, the Illawarra remains outside the boundary.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.