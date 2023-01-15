Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Electricity fails in Russell Vale in unplanned power outage

By Newsroom
Updated January 16 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endeavour Energy fixing power lines in Campbell Street, Woonona in 2019. Picture by Robert Peet.

Scores of Illawarra residents started their week with no electricity after a magpie hit high-voltage power lines in Bellambi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.