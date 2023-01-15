Scores of Illawarra residents started their week with no electricity after a magpie hit high-voltage power lines in Bellambi.
The bird hit the lines at Byron Street, causing a loud ban and an outage affecting 135 customers in the Russell Vale area.
Residents said they heard a loud bang before the power went out.
Crews from Endeavour Energy attended the scene and power has now been restored.
