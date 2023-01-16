How to update your details ahead of the NSW state election 2023

The NSW State election is on Saturday, 25 March, and the NSW Electoral Commission is asking NSW voters to get ready to vote by enrolling to vote or checking their enrolment is up to date.
NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said with much of the state on a break, now was a great time to get election ready.
"Whether you need to enrol for the first time, update your details or just check where you are enrolled, it's quick and easy to do online," he said.
"Go to elections.nsw.gov.au and you'll get all the information you need."
Mr Schmidt said more than 100,000 people in NSW would be eligible to vote, but are not on the electoral roll.
"It is compulsory to enrol to vote in NSW if you are eligible and 18 or over," he said.
"With a state election coming up, we want as many people as possible enrolled correctly and ready to have their say.
"All you need to enrol is a driver's licence, an Australian passport number, or have someone who is enrolled confirm your identity."
Mr Schmidt said he also encouraged anyone who had moved recently to check, and update if needed, their enrolment.
"Moving is a busy time, but it's really important that once you move you put updating the electoral roll on your to-do list," he added
"Service NSW has put together a check list for NSW residents of who may need to be notified when you move house, including details of how to change your enrolment.
"It will make voting in your new area much easier and election day - Saturday, 25 March isn't far away."
Find more information about the 2023 NSW State election on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
