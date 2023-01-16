Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

How to update your details ahead of the NSW state election 2023

Updated January 16 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW State election is on Saturday, 25 March. File picture.

The NSW State election is on Saturday, 25 March, and the NSW Electoral Commission is asking NSW voters to get ready to vote by enrolling to vote or checking their enrolment is up to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.