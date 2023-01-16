When Mangerton Mum Tania Nichamin wrote and recorded a love song for her wedding six years ago, she never expected it to capture the hearts of lovers all over Australia.
The dental hygienist's life was turned upside down almost overnight after This is Our Love Song catapulted onto the Australian music charts this month, settling in alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.
The ballad broke into the top twenty songs on the Australian iTunes charts after its January release, and cracked number one on the singer-songwriter charts.
"I just can't wrap my head around it," the 47-year-old said.
Six years ago, Ms Nichamin penned the ballad for her husband-to-be Doug, planning to perform it on their wedding day, but no one in her family could get through a single rehearsal without someone bursting in tears at the lyrics, she said.
Deciding to record the song at a Fairy Meadow music studio instead, Ms Nichamin was able to play it as she walked down the aisle.
"After the first sentence, the first line, he[Doug] looked at his son Harry and said 'that's Tania singing, isn't it'," Ms Nichamin said.
"There wasn't a dry eye in the room - it was a moving, beautiful moment."
Six years on, Ms Nichamin's 21-year-old son Isaiah, who is also a hip-hop artist, shared her song with the world by uploading it to streaming services.
Within days, Ms Nichamin was shocked by a message from friend and fellow singer Chalkie White to say she'd reached number two on the singer-songwriter charts, and it simply "snowballed" from there.
The Wollongong mum was overwhelmed with the number of people who connected with her music and with her own love story, and said she was more than happy to share it with the world.
"I'm receiving messages every single day - I even had a message from a girl who used it on Saturday as a first dance song at her own wedding," Ms Nichamin said.
After finding overnight success, the Wollongong mum already has plans in the works to record a new single, drawing from her country roots.
Ms Nichamin said she was grateful for the Wollongong community who have wholeheartedly embraced her journey.
