Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shellharbour's Ellen Perez preparing to take that next step at 2023 Australian Open

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 17 2023 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Perez is excited to compete on home soil at the Australian Open. Picture by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

After a career-best run at Flushing Meadows last year, Ellen Perez hopes to go even further when her Australian Open campaign gets under way on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.