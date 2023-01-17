After a career-best run at Flushing Meadows last year, Ellen Perez hopes to go even further when her Australian Open campaign gets under way on Wednesday.
The Shellharbour talent and US partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez will take on German Vivian Heisen and Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in a first round doubles affair in Melbourne.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez are ninth seeds and will go into the clash as favourites, having reached the US Open semi-finals last September. While proud of that achievement, Perez is confident that the duo can put on an even better show on her home soil.
"The goal is obviously to win it, and there's really no reason why we can't," Perez told the Mercury.
"We've played all of the top teams and we've managed to score wins against everyone. Sometimes the draw helps, and finding form early and not coming up across a pair that doesn't match up against your game can matter. But on our day, we can really beat anyone. So we're both pretty confident and enjoy the conditions here, where it's lively and quick, so we're gunning for that title."
While still only 27, Perez could be considered an Aussie Open veteran, having made her debut in Melbourne back in 2016. However, she is still chasing major success at the event, with her best doubles runs both ending in the second round, in 2018 and 2022.
The Illawarra talent had also hoped to have a singles campaign at this year's Open. In last week's qualifiers, she fell 3-6 2-6 to Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro before bouncing back to defeat fellow Aussie Petra Hule 6-0 6-2, but it wasn't enough to gain entry.
But Melbourne is a place that Perez loves and one where Australians get "awesome" crowd support.
"I popped out and got to see a bit of Olivia Gadecki (on Monday) and it was so hard to get into those stands, there was not one seat (spare). I waited three changeovers and couldn't get in, but I love to see that," Perez said.
"I think Aussie tennis people is back alive and people want to go to the Australian Open and see what it's about, and we're always hoping for the home favourite to do well. So I think this could be a good year for us."
