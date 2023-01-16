Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong man Matthew James Mitton 'smoked bong' after attacking mother with stick, court finds

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 16 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Mitton, 25, faced a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture from Facebook.

A self-proclaimed full-time cannabis smoker will no longer share the drug with his mother after a court found him guilty of attacking her with a stick in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.