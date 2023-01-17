The Debate: Who claims glory in new Australian Open era

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss all the latest action from the Australian Open including who are the favourites to win the singles championships, and can Shellharbour's Ellen Perez claim doubles glory in Melbourne?
BARTLETT: Well, we're only a few days into the Australian Open and there has already been plenty of drama in Melbourne. It's been a tough time for our top local hopes with Alja Tomljanovic and Nick Kyrgios both withdrawing through injuries.
On the flip side, there has also been some great stories for our Aussies. Rising star Olivia Gadecki, who is mentored by tennis legend Ash Barty, claimed a rousing win on day one, while John Millman, Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata have been among the victors in the men's singles draw.
But the biggest talking point so far has been Kyrgios, who pulled out of the tournament before it began on Monday due to a knee concern. The 2023 Aus Open was viewed as Nick's best chance to claim that elusive Grand Slam title, but the men's singles race now remains wide open. Jordan, do you think we'll see the usual types like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic raise that trophy above their shoulders, or is there someone lurking in the wings ready to cause an upset?
WARREN: First off Josh it was incredibly disappointing for both Kyrgios and his fans alike that he will not be taking part in a home tournament. You just feel that his time is running out for an elusive grand slam victory but fingers crossed he is back for another shot in Melbourne at the 2024 edition of the Open.
In terms of who will take it out, it is hard to look past Nadal and Djokovic, who despite being in their 'elder' professional years and still two of the best players on the planet.
As for an outsider who could spoil the party, I would have to go with Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece. He is the current world number three and it would not surprise anyone if he came through for his first grand slam final since the 2021 French Open - where he lost in a five set marathon against Djokovic.
What about in the women's competition Josh? Who do you think is going to come out on top?
BARTLETT: It certainly feels like a new era in the women's draw. Our Aussie Ash has of course hung up the boots, while the likes of two-time Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams aren't competing in Melbourne this time around.
For me, the obvious choice as favourite is top seed and World No.1 Iga Swiatek. The Polish star is already a three-time Grand Slam singles champion, having twice claimed the French Open and winning last year's US Open title. She opened her 2023 Aus Open account with a straight sets win over Jule Niemeier on Monday, and you would be brave to back against Swiatek adding to her trophy cabinet by the end of this tournament.
Hot on Swiatek's heels is No.7 seed Coco Gauff, with the American claiming victory on day one, while former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka also won on day one and is likely go deep into this year's Open. Other title threats include No.3 seed Jessica Pegula (USA) and No.6 seed, Greece's Maria Sakkari.
There will also be plenty of interest in the doubles format, particularly in the women's draw, where Sam Stosur will compete in her final Grand Slam event before retiring. The 38-year-old will be teaming up with Frenchwoman Alizé Cornet.
However, Jordan, our attention will be firmly on Shellharbour's Ellen Perez and US partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez, who open up their account on Wednesday. After a strong showing at last year's US Open, do you reckon these ninth seeds can go all the way in Melbourne?
WARREN: It will certainly be tough work but by Perez's own account, this will be her best shot at doubles glory with Melichar-Martinez.
If there's one thing that the Shellharbour product will have and that's home ground advantage. She previously told the Mercury that she felt she had solid preparation going into the Open and that she was in good physical shape. Only time well tell and all of her talking will be done on the court on Wednesday when she takes on Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Perez will also have the added motivation of not being selected initially and then not progressing into the singles draw for the tournament. So the doubles is really where she will need to make her mark.
In terms of the Open Josh, how do you think the tournament is progressing in terms of the fan interest? Just recently, Open chief executive revealed that there have been serious offers tabled about moving the grand slam to another country, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Is this a sign that the bodies at be are looking to re-locate the tournament? And if so, what more do Australians need to do to ensure the competition stays in Melbourne?
BARTLETT: Well, judging by the day one attendance figures, Australian fans are talking with their feet. According to ESPN.com.au, there was a record first-day attendance at Melbourne Park on Monday, with 77,944 people walking through the gates, which beat the previous day one record of 72,424 fans back in 2017. That's a very encouraging sign for Tennis Australia.
I'm not sure about the viewer numbers so far, but you'd imagine the Kyrgios withdrawal will provide a blow for broadcasters Channel Nine. Love him or hate him, the man knows how to draw interest, particularly when people have been bemoaning the "lack of character" in modern-day tennis, especially in the post-Federer era.
But I think the Australian Open remains in a strong position, and there is no real reason to shift it away from Melbourne. Personally, I think it's in a great window in the Australian summer, because it comes after the Australian international cricket schedule and should be able to work nicely alongside the Big Bash League in terms of viewership. It's a great time of the year as a sports lover.
