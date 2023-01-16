Illawarra Mercury
Warilla Wanderers honour club legend with pre-season tournament

By Jordan Warren
January 17 2023 - 7:30am
Joe Moreno (right) with his grandson Daniel in 2016. Picture - Supplied

A number of local Illawarra Premier and District League players will get the chance to improve on their fitness and to impress their coaches as the winter season nears a return in the upcoming inaugural Joe Moreno Cup, hosted by Warilla Wanderers.

