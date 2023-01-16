Illawarra Mercury
Erin Burns and Tahlia Wilson tasked with turning NSW Breakers' form around

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
January 17 2023 - 8:00am
Two of the Illawarra's best will take on South Australia. Pictures by Keegan Carroll and Sylvia Liber

Two of the Illawarra's best cricketers in Erin Burns and Tahlia Wilson have been selected in NSW Breakers' 13-player squad for two fixtures against South Australia in the domestic National Cricket League 50-over competition as the side looks to bounce back from four losses on the trot.

