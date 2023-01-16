Two of the Illawarra's best cricketers in Erin Burns and Tahlia Wilson have been selected in NSW Breakers' 13-player squad for two fixtures against South Australia in the domestic National Cricket League 50-over competition as the side looks to bounce back from four losses on the trot.
The Breakers currently sit second-last on the ladder with two wins and six losses, but have the chance to cut down the points deficit on the table with a couple of victories against South Australia.
The Breakers will play at 10:30am on Thursday and then again from 10:30am on Saturday, with both fixtures at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.
In the side's last match against Victoria, Wilson opened the batting with a solid knock of 44 off 62 balls in an innings that featured six fours whilst Burns came in at number four and scored 35 off 48 balls before being dismissed in a seven wicket loss. Both matches will be live streamed.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
