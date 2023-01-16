Want to work out with Joe Wicks in real life? You can

Remember Joe Wicks?
No, not John Wick, the character Keanu Reeves plays in movie franchise, but Joe Wicks - the UK fitness powerhouse who came to prominence as the world bunkered down during the height of the COVID pandemic.
Wicks, also known as The Body Coach with a staggering Instagram following of 4.5 million, will host two mass workouts during his first Australian tour.
After leading his first session at Melbourne's Fed Square on February 25, Wicks will do the same at Taronga Zoo on Sunday, February 26.
There will be a meet and greet with Wicks after the hour-long session session.
He'll be raising funds for local charities Reachout Australia and the Taronga Conservation Society.
Wicks' online workouts, PE with Joe, captured global attention a couple of years ago.
From his initially modest ambition of becoming the UK's "PE teacher", Wicks grew into a worldwide superstar. He's sold best-selling books and his award-winning app has helped millions of people all around the world to transform their lives.
He is also a HIIT workout Guinness World Recorder holder.
The PE with Joe YouTube sessions went on to become a regular part of the stay-at-home pandemic curriculum, seeing locked-down families getting into his virtual workouts.
With 70 percent of Australian children not meeting daily recommended exercise targets, schools and families very quickly took a shine to Joe for his fun and inclusive approach to fitness. As part of the tour, Joe will also be giving teachers in Australia three months complimentary access to his app.
Check out his website for more details.
