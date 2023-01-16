Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Illawarra Mercury app browse
Have Your Say

Organic farming can inspire next generation. Letters to the editor, January 17, 2023

January 17 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organic farming can inspire next generation. Letters, January 17, 2023

I was shocked to read that Green Connect farm "lost 75 chickens to foxes in one day last year" ('Green Connect helping children grow up healthy and happy', Mercury, January 14). Bouncing back from that is resilience personified. According to the general manager of Green Connect, Robert Servine, "studies have shown that vegetables grown in the 1950s had 38 per cent more nutrients than the same vegetables mass produced today."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.