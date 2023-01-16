Organic farming can inspire next generation. Letters, January 17, 2023

I was shocked to read that Green Connect farm "lost 75 chickens to foxes in one day last year" ('Green Connect helping children grow up healthy and happy', Mercury, January 14). Bouncing back from that is resilience personified. According to the general manager of Green Connect, Robert Servine, "studies have shown that vegetables grown in the 1950s had 38 per cent more nutrients than the same vegetables mass produced today."
If nothing else, hands-on organic farms like Green Connect can inspire the next generation of gardeners, not just to eat healthier and grow their own food, but to reduce packaging and "carbon miles" - both practical ways to combat climate change.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
Ms Chesnais and Ms Whittaker are angry because they cannot ride their bikes right up to the doors of shops on the mall. Really? If someone drives their car to the CBD, they have to park it a distance away, and walk to the shops.
Why should a cyclist not do the same? Most of the shops in the mall precinct do not actually have direct access from the outdoors anyway, and you must enter a building to get to them.
Unlike the Blue Mile, the mall is primarily a shopping and entertainment district not just a path. Yes, it is wider, but is also used for shopping, markets, music, children's playgrounds and more. It is the only part of the city where pedestrians can relax and wander without having to dodge vehicles of any type.
The entire mall is only two blocks long. Surely if you are fit enough to ride a bike, you can manage to walk you bike that short distance. Or lock up your bike at one of the bike stands provided at either end of the mall. Then you can shop at any of the hundreds of shops in town, not just the handful opening onto the mall.
Sharon Nightingale, Wollongong
The most interesting articles printed in the Mercury this school holidays reveal the success of numerous treasure hunters using metal detectors. You can find gold and other items of great value if you go about it the right way. The best way to increase your chances of success is to rent a top-end detector with an advanced discriminator built in.
It costs about $700 for a weekend, you pick it up on Friday afternoon and return it on Monday morning. To have any real chance of success it needs to be hired by a group of at least four people who are willing to use it around the clock, remember for $700 it will not be going back in its box anytime over the rental period.
You need to have enough batteries to last you for the whole of the time and enough physical stamina to go the distance. In 1966 a group of us went prospecting for gold near Bendigo, but only managed to find a pub.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
