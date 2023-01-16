Why Chicko's corner was the perfect real estate advert: Editorial

Chicko's is Wollongong's rite of passage restaurant.
Whether you're a student looking for a cheap meal, a family filling up your hungry kids before a Hawks match, or you're looking for a late-night snack after a night on the town.
Everyone in Wollongong has a Chicko's moment.
News that the chicken restaurant could be moving from Wollongong hits residents in our nostalgic hearts.
Where will we go when we need a Hawaiian Burger or some hot chips with gravy?
But really, after Chicko's became a worldwide star during the UCI World Road Race Championships, who could blame anyone for seeking out the high-profile site for development?
The strip of foreshore land from Bank Street to Campbell Street, sandwiched between Corrimal Street and Harbour Street, is prime real estate, and Chiko's holds the ultimate spot.
And as Crown Street continues to be turned into the Paris of Wollongong and parking continues to be problematic for punters looking for a fast eating option, Chicko's might start to look at alternatives.
If Chicko's decides to move away from the city centre, Wollongong will lose out. No doubt other chicken shops will replace what we lose in other city centre locations, but how many have the heart and soul that can capture not just a city but the world?
- Gayle Tomlinson
