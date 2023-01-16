Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks shootout winner secures new car and TikTok fame

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated January 17 2023 - 7:17am, first published January 16 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brendon Jones was ecstatic to win a brand new car from Wollongong City Motors Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.