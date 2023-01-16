Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Meet Sarah Cawte WIN News' newest weather presenter

By Newsroom
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A familiar face on your television will be taking on a new role as WIN News appoints Sarah Cawte as network weather presenter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.