Cawte is based in the Wollongong newsroom and takes on the role after reporting on news and weather for Seven News Queensland. She has also worked for Nine and studied journalism at Queensland University of Technology.
"Weather is such an important factor in all our lives and I'm proud to be delivering the latest weather news to the WIN News communities," Cawte said.
