Wollongong's Benjamin Thomas accused of making 100 calls to alleged victim from jail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 16 2023 - 10:26pm, first published 5:30pm
Ben Thomas. Picture from Facebook.

A Wollongong man with the words 'Mein Kampf' tattooed across his forehead has been charged with 23 offences after he allegedly made more than 100 phone calls to a woman from jail.

