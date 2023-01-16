A Wollongong man with the words 'Mein Kampf' tattooed across his forehead has been charged with two dozen domestic violence-related offences after he allegedly made more than 100 phone calls to a woman from jail.
Benjamin Thomas, who has distinctive hand tattoos that appear on a neo-Nazi Telegram group, appeared before Wollongong Local Court from Parklea jail donning his new ink on Monday.
He faces 18 counts of breaching an apprehended violence order and six counts of using a carriage service to harass. Thomas is yet to enter a formal plea.
The court heard the 35-year-old was released from jail last year after he served a seven-year sentence for stabbing an ex-girlfriend in a jealous rage in 2013.
According to court documents, he then started a new relationship with a woman.
The pair were in a relationship for some months, according to police, until Thomas was charged with domestic violence-related offences.
An apprehended violence order was put in place to protect the woman, prohibiting Thomas from contacting her.
Thomas was released from remand over the offences on January 13 this year, but was arrested immediately after and charged with the 24 fresh offences.
Police will allege that between November 22 last year and January 11 this year, Thomas made 108 phone calls to the woman from jail, leaving her feeling "harassed".
Thomas is accused of calling 18 times on December 22 and nine times on Christmas Day.
It is alleged he left voice messages on six occasions, telling the woman "I want you back" and "can you answer ... I'll try again later."
The woman allegedly responded to the calls twice, reportedly telling Thomas "stop calling ... I don't want you to call me."
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley opposed Thomas' release, pointing to his "lengthy" criminal history.
Magistrate Claire Girotto denied bail, citing she was not "prepared to risk the safety of the victim" given the "sheer number" of charges before the court.
The matter will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and was adjourned to February 1.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
