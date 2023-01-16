Woman taken to hospital after car rams into Balgownie house's garage door

An 82-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital after her car rammed into the garage door of a Balgownie residence.
The woman driving the car is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle leading her to crash into the closed garage door of the house on Kembla Street.
Two Fire and Rescue NSW trucks, police and ambulance crews were at the scene within minutes of the emergency call just after 2pm.
The firefighters had to remove the garage door to free the crashed car.
The woman was treated at the scene for suspected chest pains and taken to hospital in a stable condition. It is unclear if the chest pains were the cause of the accident or the result of it.
