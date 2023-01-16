Nick Kyrgios has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.
Kyrgios's physio says the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up has a cyst growing on his meniscus.
While it's not a career-threatening injury, Kyrgios is not sufficiently fit to contest his home grand slam.
It means Kyrgios and fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis won't defend the men's doubles crown they won at Melbourne Park in 2022.
Meanwhile reports suggest Victoria Police are looking into an incident splashed across social media of Kyrgios and his partner Costeen Hatzi riding an e-scooter on the street.
"Police are aware of an online image of a man riding a scooter in Melbourne's CBD without a helmet," the statement read.
"Although it's unclear when the image was taken, Melbourne Highway Patrol, now that they're aware, will make enquiries in relation to the incident."
