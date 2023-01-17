This was dealt with by Allan Orr in his article 'We've lost the war and our honour' (Mercury, January 11). He deals with the Special Air Service (SAS), revealing that this unit has "murdered dozens of civilians in wars for civilians hearts and minds". He writes that we need to "to take a market approach to defence spending because the military is treating us as financiers of their wars". Wars which were lost, wasted lives and produced bombs instead of the community's essential needs.