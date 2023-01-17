Illawarra Mercury
Time to end Smith Street cycleway debacle. Letters to the Editor, January 18, 2023

January 18 2023 - 4:00am
Picture: Wollongong City Council

Re the pop-up cycleways final survey. The survey is about pop-up cycleways but the major problem is the now one-way Smith Street that became such a busy dangerous street because of the cycle track that does not work. It was printed in the Mercury that hundreds were using the tracks - not the case in Smith Street where there's barely a bike to be seen. The one-way street remains a big problem for residents, Wollongong Public School and St Mary's with 1000 students 100 staff, buses and parents dropping off students.

