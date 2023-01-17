Re the pop-up cycleways final survey. The survey is about pop-up cycleways but the major problem is the now one-way Smith Street that became such a busy dangerous street because of the cycle track that does not work. It was printed in the Mercury that hundreds were using the tracks - not the case in Smith Street where there's barely a bike to be seen. The one-way street remains a big problem for residents, Wollongong Public School and St Mary's with 1000 students 100 staff, buses and parents dropping off students.
Residents in Wilson Street have traffic problems as Smith Street residents north of Corrimal St have to exit via this small one-way street and south one has to exit via Harbour Street, giving way to all Cliff Road traffic. Be sure to send your feedback before January 30, especially about one-way Smith St.
Norma Pesavento, Wollongong
It was interesting to read that in his last days, George Pell wrote, under a pseudonym, a series of scathing criticisms of Pope Francis. Apart from displaying intellectual and moral cowardice, are we to take it that the doctrine of Papal infallibility, like so much religious doctrine, is optional.
Or perhaps more revealing, does this mean that Pell thought God got in wrong in choosing Francis as Pope?
It should be no surprise that Pell's last act was an expression of breathtaking arrogance and hypocrisy. An autocratic ideologue who granted himself the right to criticize Papal authority, something he spent his life trying to deny others.
Frederic Goodfellow, Nowra
The Labor Party has begun 2023 improving our relations with China, hopefully leading to the resumption of trade in a world heading for a recession.
The emphasis should be on developing our economic base, not spending on wars that are killing civilians and destroying their homes. Wars that have dishonoured us and must end.
This was dealt with by Allan Orr in his article 'We've lost the war and our honour' (Mercury, January 11). He deals with the Special Air Service (SAS), revealing that this unit has "murdered dozens of civilians in wars for civilians hearts and minds". He writes that we need to "to take a market approach to defence spending because the military is treating us as financiers of their wars". Wars which were lost, wasted lives and produced bombs instead of the community's essential needs.
It's time we questioned an alliance that has gotten us into these wars and now threatens a war with China. Time we stopped beating the drums of war and make peace our policy in 2023.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.