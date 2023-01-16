A young Corrimal woman who was allegedly involved in a botched car heist in Sydney months after being released on parole has failed in her bid for bail.
Talea Ellis, 22, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday following her arrest over the alleged incident on Friday, January 13.
Documents tendered to the court reveal Ellis and a male co-accused allegedly drove a stolen Toyota LandCruiser Prado into a Sydney car park after a resident was exiting in the early hours of December 12 last year.
Police will allege Ellis was caught on CCTV smashing the window of a green Mazda, which she then hopped into as her co-accused allegedly broke open the boom gate with the Prado.
This left $20,000 worth of damage, court documents state, with the pair allegedly ditching the Prado at the scene and fleeing in the Mazda.
She was arrested at her Corrimal address on Friday after police allegedly located her co-accused while patrolling the area.
Ellis is yet to enter formal pleas to charges of aggravated break and enter with intent to steal, two counts of stealing a vehicle, destroying or damaging property and driving a vehicle during a disqualification period.
In court, defence lawyer Olivia Rinaldi applied for her client's release, arguing Ellis had previously been the victim of a "violent kidnapping" and would be vulnerable in custody.
Ms Rinaldi added Ellis had stable accommodation for the "first time in a very long time" and was enrolled in TAFE.
However Magistrate Claire Girotto was unmoved and denied Ellis' release, noting she had similar charges on her record.
She will return to court at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
