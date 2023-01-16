Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Steelers secure marquee pair Kezie Apps and Emma Tonegato for NSW Women's Premiership season

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:38pm, first published 11:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steelers skipper Keeley Davis with marquee recruits Kezie Apps and Emma Tonegato. Picture: Instagram

They are two of the finest products the region has produced, so it's only fitting that Jillaroos stars Kezie Apps and Emma Tonegato will don the Illawarra jumper for the Steelers maiden NSW Women's Premiership season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.