Loose Ends: Fight for spots at Aussie Indoor

Illawarra's top bowlers and a host of club players will square off from Friday at Warilla Bowls for a coveted place in the main draw of the 2023 Australian Indoor Singles in August.
Warilla Bowls is among eight NSW venues hosting qualifiers over four days from this Friday.
Australian rep stars Aron Sherriff and Kelsey Cottrell are the defending national indoor champions.
The women's qualifiers at Warilla Bowls feature 40 bowlers split into 13 sections and chasing just four spots in the Aussie Indoor main draw.
Among the leading bowlers to play on the carpet at Warilla are England's triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ellen Falkner (Cabramatta) who has been drawn in Section 13 against Merrylands clubmates Barbara Bungate and Julie Rothery.
Host club Warilla are represented by Lauretta Marchese, Jean Thompson and Pam Willetts who has previously made the Australian Indoor Singles elite main draw.
The women's qualifiers include Scottish international Kay Moran (Figtree Sports, Section 3), plus Jackaroo Dawn Hayman (St Johns Park, Section 10).
Two-time South Pacific Carnival Combination/Mixed Pairs champion Vikki Wilson, formerly of Figtree Sports and now of Merrylands, is in Section 11.
Woonona's Michelle Fellows (Section 7) will face talented youngster Rebekah Lord (Engadine), while another top prospect Brianna Smith (St Johns Park) is in Section 1.
Just two men's spots in the main draw are available in the Warilla qualifiers which begin on Saturday with a host of high-profile players to fight it out in 11 sections.
Warilla's reigning Illawarra Zone 16 Singles champion Lee Stinson has a tough section which includes former Fairy Meadow bowler and now St Johns Park member Thomas Webb.
Warilla recruit Shane Pascoe made the main draw last year and must get past Figtree's Gary Sampson and Warilla's Denis Cooper in a very competitive draw,
while other qualifiers include Taren Point's Ray Pearse (Section 9), Steve Sprod (Figtree, Section 7), Matty Miles (Figtree, Section 6), Jackaroo Jesse Noronha (Cabramatta, Section 5), and new South Pacific Pairs champion Peter Thelan (Figtree) in Section 1.
Depending on entry numbers Bowls Australia are expected to allocate nine men's qualifying spots and 14 women's places from the eight NSW qualifiers into the main draw for the Australian Indoor on August 14-18 at Club Tweed.
Warilla's Aaron Teys won the Australian Indoor Men's Singles in 2018 and was part of the Illawarra contingent at the 2022 event along with Corey Wedlock, Matt Miles, Shane Pascoe, Steve Sprod, Kay Moran and Vikki Wilson.
With the tournament called off due to COVID in 2021, the 2022 championships featured 32 men and 32 women in the main draw, double the number of previous years.
A NSW record eight venues will host qualifiers from Friday including Merimbula, Cabramatta, Soldiers Point and East Maitland as state and even Australian reps, along with unheralded club players, chase a spot at one of Australia's biggest tournaments.
