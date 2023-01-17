Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: Fight for spots at Aussie Indoor

By Mike Driscoll
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:49am, first published 8:00am
Aron Sherriff and Kelsey Cottrell won the 2022 Australian Indoor Singles at Club Tweed. Picture - Bowls Australia

Illawarra's top bowlers and a host of club players will square off from Friday at Warilla Bowls for a coveted place in the main draw of the 2023 Australian Indoor Singles in August.

