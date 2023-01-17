A man accused of forcing his way into a Fairy Meadow home was arrested after an occupant allegedly caught him in the act and chased him down the street.
Noel Joseph Ferguson, 35, is accused of breaking open the home's back door lock and waking up two occupants in the process about 6am on January 13 this year.
Police will allege Ferguson moved items within the home to the back courtyard, causing noises the man and woman initially dismissed as being caused by the cat.
The man got out of bed and turned the kitchen light on, and allegedly saw Ferguson leaving with a watch.
It is alleged Ferguson returned several minutes later to retrieve the items he dumped out the back, however was chased by the man - who called triple-0.
The man allegedly found Ferguson at a bus stop and started taking photos of him, according to tendered court documents.
Ferguson allegedly responded by "charging" at the man while demanding he delete the photos.
The man ran back inside and officers arrived shortly after, allegedly stopping Ferguson at a nearby street.
Police claim Ferguson was "shaping up to fight" and restrained him against a fence.
They then searched him and allegedly seized three bottles of takeaway methadone, two tablets tested as diazepam, a 20cm knife and the woman's watch.
Ferguson allegedly resisted which resulted in a "wrestle" involving multiple officers - with him allegedly grabbing a male officer by throat.
He was subsequently charged with aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence with people home, entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, stalking or intimidation and intend to cause fear of harm.
Ferguson is also facing charges of possessing a prescribed restricted substance, possessing a prohibited drug, possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs, custody of a knife in public and assaulting a police officer in execution of duty.
In court, defence lawyer Olivia Renaldi said Ferguson, who has an intellectual disability and diagnosed schizophrenia, is supported by a carer full-time.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the prosecution case was strong, but that risks to community safety could be mitigated by house arrest-style bail conditions.
Ferguson was ordered to not leave home unless in the company of his mother or support worker.
The matter has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and will return to court on February 1.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.