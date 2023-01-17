The secret joy to summer's stifling heat

There has been only one question on everyone's lips over the last week or so: what's the temperature and how's the water?
Even though Wollongong has barely cracked a 30-degree day, we're not used to this balmy weather and warmer nights.
We barely had a summer last year and it almost as if a run of sunny days is a surprise and we've forgotten how to deal with them.
A sensible approach to the summer heat is all that needs to be adopted - hydrating, staying out of the direct sun, long sleeves, hats and sunscreen and keeping as cool as you can.
The flip side of these hot days and this time of year is it is such a chance for bonding and reconnecting with family, friends and the rest of the community.
It's the perfect time to bundle the kids into the car and head to the beach, or Grandma's place where the pool is cool and the love is unconditional.
It's when mates can gather in a backyard or a watering hole and catch up without the stress of everything else going on in the background.
There's nothing like the sounds of a splash, maybe a few tunes in the background, a waft of charcoal from the neighbour's place because they're absolutely done with the hotbox that kitchens suddenly become.
If nothing else, the warmer weather is a blessing in the form of forced relaxation - even if it is just in the simple form of spreading out under the fan on the couch and watching a movie with the family.
