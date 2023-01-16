This year's District League has been reduced to 11 teams after Kiama pulled out of the competition on Tuesday morning.
Football South Coast announced the Quarriers had opted to instead compete in the 2023 Community League. With no other applications put forward for the District League, it means their draw will feature a weekly bye.
The decision comes on the back of FSC unveiling the men's premiership for 2023 last month, which included Helensburgh gaining promotion to the Illawarra Premier League after claiming last year's DL title. The Thistle took the spot of Woonona, who decided to withdraw from the IPL in mid-December, just two years after being crowned premiers.
Last year's Community League champions Gerringong have now moved up to the DL competition.
2023 men's premiership participants:
Premier League:
Albion Park, Bellambi, Bulli, Coniston, Corrimal, Cringila, Helensburgh, Port Kembla, South Coast United, Tarrawanna, Wollongong Olympic and Wollongong United.
District League:
Balgownie, Berkeley Sports, Fernhill, Gerringong, Oak Flats, Picton, Shellharbour, Thirroul, Unanderra, University and Warilla.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
