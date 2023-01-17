Unanderra pool's splash park transformation delayed after council fails to find builders

A highly-anticipated water play park at Unanderra's Western Suburbs pool has been delayed indefinitely after Wollongong City Council's tender process hit a snag.
The council announced that it would enter into negotiations for the design and construction to transform the old toddlers' pool into a free water play facility last July, with hopes the new attraction would be completed and opened mid-January 2023.
However, now that deadline has arrived, the council has revealed it hasn't been able to find anyone to build the splash park and would have to change its plans.
"A tender process in late 2022 failed to attract any complying tenders for the construction of the Western Suburbs Pool splash park," a spokesperson said.
"Council will review and modify the current design before returning to market."
The council said it was "currently reviewing the anticipated completion date for this project".
Local mum Jenna Smith, who was at Western Suburbs pool on Tuesday, said the splash park would have been fantastic for her kids to use this summer.
On Tuesday, she took her three-year-old Jocelyn, six-year-old Jillian and eight-year-old Donald to Western Suburbs pool and said a splash park would have been a welcome attraction.
"We're there twice or three times a week in the school holidays and they would love a splash park," Ms Smith said.
"We go camping quite often and all the caravan parks have them and they look forward to going there and having a splash, especially my younger two who aren't very confident swimmers."
"I understand building issues and contracts and why the process is taking time, but at the same time these things need to be planned so that they're ready for summer, not wintertime.
"A lot of other things you can do in the school holidays, they cost a lot of money, so it would have been great to have that free service."
Another delayed project for kids that would have been a hit during school holidays is the extension to Stuart Park Playground - which would have delivered a large, inclusive play space for young people and adults with disability.
The council's map of upcoming projects says there will be "replacement" work happening there in the 2022/23 financial year - but that's two years later than originally planned.
"The project has been delayed as we carried out extensive project stakeholder consultation around the site and the playground itself, while also working to get appropriate planning approvals from NSW Government agencies," the council said.
"We anticipate having an approved design in the coming months to share with our community and are working to have construction start during the winter, which tends to be a quieter time of year at this location."
According to a 2021 concept design, the extended park will have cattle ramps, balance beams, steps and obstacles of different materials, a nature play area including a forest maze, rocky gorge, dry creek bed and billabong track, a rotating mouse wheel suitable for adults and a wheelchair accessible carousel, trampoline and paths.
The swing area will include a 'nest swing', two adult sized swings, and a combined swing for a child and their parent/carer, and there will be a sensory garden with plantings of different textures, colours and scents and a tactile board with different textures to stimulate touch.
The council previously said the first stage of works was expected to take three or four months, depending on the weather and site conditions.
