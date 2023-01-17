Cricket Illawarra will honour its greats with the establishment of its inaugural Hall of Fame.
Five players will be inducted in Illawarra Cricket's Hall of Fame during its end of season presentation night on April 14 at the Fraternity Club.
The initiative is the brainchild of former Cricket Illawarra president Mark Johnston, who established a Hall of Fame sub-committee to advise on how to constitute and operate a Hall of Fame to honour the most significant individuals in the history of cricket in the Illawarra region.
Chas Keys (Chair), Ron Johnston, Ron Hales, Chris Adams and Neil Coad made up the sub-committee, which came up with four recommendations:
Illawarra Cricket Hall of Fame liaison officer Bob Wheway said one of the inductees is Tom Garrett, who played for the Newington club.
Born in Wollongong on July 26, 1858, Garrett will always be remembered in the history of Australian cricket.
At 18 years of age and just over five years after he had left Newington, he was the youngest member of the Australian team which defeated England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 15 March 1877. This was the very first Test match.
Tom was the son of Tom Garrett senior who began the Illawarra Mercury newspaper in 1855 and then became a member of the NSW Parliament for more than 30 years from December 1860, as first the member for Monaro, then Shoalhaven and finally Camden.
In Test cricket, he took 36 wickets at 26.9 and scored 339 runs at 12.6. His highest Test score was 51 not out against England at the SCG on 20 February 1885, while his best Test bowling was 6 for 78 against England at the SCG on 3 March 1882.
The last of his 19 Tests was at the SCG against England on 10 February 1888. He made three tours of England with Australian teams in 1878, 1882 and 1886. He also played in the historic two-day Test at the Oval which Australia won on the back of Fred Spofforth's match figures of 14 for 90. After this Test the bails were burnt and the Ashes came into being.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
