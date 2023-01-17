Local trio prepare for French Futsal adventure

Three emerging Illawarra stars are ready to take on the world's best after being selected to represent Australia at the 2023 INAS Global Games in France.
Rocco Musemeci, Nathan Whalen and Dillon Brown will board a plane to Vichy in June and don the green and gold at the international multi-sport competition, which is organised by the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability.
Australian coach Greg Brown congratulated the Illawarra trio on their selection and said the French tour would provide great opportunities for them.
"We haven't had nationals for the past two years due to COVID, and a couple of states didn't make it this year, but it was an amazing week of Futsal," Brown told the Mercury.
"We're now moving on to France for the World Global Games, and hopefully we will be able to compete [well] on the world stage. It will be a step up skills-wise because the European players, even in our area, are very strong. And it's always a very hard competition.
"We've competed in three world games now and we've improved every time, though we're still a little way behind the other countries. France, Brazil and Portugal are always very strong and they put a lot of money into their disability programs.
"And a couple of other countries like Saudi Arabia employ them to be full-time players and they get to compete on that level, which makes a big difference, especially when we're really struggling to get any support."
However, Brown expects a drastic improvement from Australia's first INAS Global Games appearance back in 2015.
"We went over to Italy and it was a great learning curve, we suffered some pretty big losses," Brown said.
"But the last one was in Brisbane in 2019 and, even though we didn't win a game, we were competitive in every game.
"It's certainly helped develop the boys to compete on that stage."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
