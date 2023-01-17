Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Local trio prepare for French Futsal adventure

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra's Rocco Musemeci, Nathan Whalen and Dillon Brown. Picture by Graham Brown/@gragrapix

Three emerging Illawarra stars are ready to take on the world's best after being selected to represent Australia at the 2023 INAS Global Games in France.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.