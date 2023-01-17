Sutherland man missing for more than a fortnight

Concerns are held for the welfare of a man reported missing from Sutherland.
Paul McCrave, 56, was last seen in Caringbah on Wednesday January 4, 2023 and since hasn't made contact, which the family are describing as out of character.
Mr McCrave was reported missing to the Sutherland Shire Police Area Command with immediate inquiries initiating into his whereabouts.
Paul is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 162cm tall with a medium build, with a ruddy complexion, greying hair and green/hazel eyes.
He is known to frequent the Cronulla area.
Anyone with information on Paul's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.