"We want to make semi-finals hopefully and [we also want to] keep improving the club as a whole. I had 12 months off but Albion Park approached me to coach and it looked like it was a good job and I'm happy to move forward with them. I think Alvin did a really good job last season, especially with some of the young boys. I really want to look at promoting them into the coming season and we've also signed some players which will add depth."