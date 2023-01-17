Illawarra Mercury
George Antoniou returns from coaching hiatus with Albion Park White Eagles

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 17 2023 - 10:52pm, first published 10:30pm
George Antoniou will return from coaching following a 12-month break. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Off the back of missing out on finals last season, Albion Park White Eagles have brought in former Olympic coach George Antoniou for the 2023 campaign with the goal of making the knockout stages.

