Off the back of missing out on finals last season, Albion Park White Eagles have brought in former Olympic coach George Antoniou for the 2023 campaign with the goal of making the knockout stages.
The former Olympic coach - who is replacing former Albion Park coach Alvin Ceccoli - put his coaching career on hold for 12 months but said he was firmly focused and energised about the project at the White Eagles and that he was excited about what 2023 would bring for the club.
As the side prepares to take part in the Joe Moreno pre-season Cup on Wednesday, Antoniou revealed to the Mercury that key cogs in the side would be sticking around for this season including gun striker Cameron Morgan and influential midfielder Brendan Fordham.
As well as re-signing a number of core members of the squad, Antoniou has also brought former league championship-winning Woonona skipper Tyler Bromham-Fuller into the side as well as Port Kembla's Rocky Lavalle.
"Initially when I took over the job I just wanted to get some stability into the club and obviously look to do the best we can this season," he said.
"We want to make semi-finals hopefully and [we also want to] keep improving the club as a whole. I had 12 months off but Albion Park approached me to coach and it looked like it was a good job and I'm happy to move forward with them. I think Alvin did a really good job last season, especially with some of the young boys. I really want to look at promoting them into the coming season and we've also signed some players which will add depth."
We want to make semi-finals hopefully and [we also want to] keep improving the club as a whole.- George Antoniou
Speaking on his new signings as well as the key players that had been retained, Antoniou said that the levels at training had been high with the new squad.
"Both Tyler and Rocky have been doing outstanding at training," he said.
"We were able to re-sign a lot of the players that were here last season which was good and obviously Brendan Fordham is a big part of that as is Cameron Morgan."
The White Eagles finished in sixth last season - one spot outside the top five - and only missed out by the points-per-game average system worked out by Football South Coast due to on-going rain forcing the constriction of competition games.
The draw for the season is yet to be announced by FSC for 2023 but the organisation will be looking to run their first full season since 2019 due to two COVID-19 interrupted seasons and last year's severe on-going weather event.
It was announced on Tuesday that there would be a bye incorporated into the District League competition due to Kiama withdrawing from the league.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.