Late Blake Govers goal secures a draw for the Kookaburras at the World Cup

By Tony de Souza
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
Govers was the hero in the Kookaburras' latest World Cup match. Picture - Hockey Australia

Illawarra drag flick specialist Blake Govers was the toast of the Kookaburras when he tomahawked a shot on two minutes remaining to salvage a great 3-3 draw against a spirited Argentina in their second pool match of the hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening.

