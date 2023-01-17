Illawarra drag flick specialist Blake Govers was the toast of the Kookaburras when he tomahawked a shot on two minutes remaining to salvage a great 3-3 draw against a spirited Argentina in their second pool match of the hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening.
A dramatic draw which saw Govers return for this important game after missing the opening 8-0 match win over France which kept him out as a precautionary measure after suffering a calf injury last November.
The equaliser came when Govers intercepted an Argentinian long ball from a free hit and ran into the circle taking the tomahawk shot past the goalkeeper Tomas Santiago between the posts.
Govers was excited to be back for his team but said it was a hard day in the office to be a striker against a flooded defence.
"As for the shot I saw the goalie come out on a bad line so smashed it through the gap," Govers said.
Before this game, the Kookaburras held a great record against the Argentines beating them in five previous World Cup encounters and a 5-2 win in last years Tokyo Olympics.
The match started at a ferocious pace and with an early onslaught by Argentina, fellow drag flicker Jeremy Hayward fired his team to a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute from a penalty corner.
The 2016 Olympic champions retaliated with a similar drag flick from Tomas Domene in the 4th minute of the second quarter to level scores 1-1.
Veteran Daniel Beale put his team ahead 2-1 in the last seconds of this half when he volleyed a ball over two Argentine defenders and their keeper.
The South Americans went on the offensive in the third quarter to level scores 2-2 when Maico Casella scored from an overhead pass and nearly added a third when Mazzini saw his penalty corner saved by Andrew Charter.
Martin Ferreiro put Argentina ahead 3-2 for the first time four minutes into the final quarter with a surprise goal after which the Australian keeper was removed in the final minutes of the game which gave Govers the opportunity to bring the score to 3-3.
In the other pool game France beat South Africa 2-1. The Aussies next play the Africans on Friday.
