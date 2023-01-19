Rocks claim another victim

Please be extra careful when rock fishing; wear a life jacket and even consider a lightweight helmet.
Last Sunday afternoon police were called to an incident at Steamers Beach, Jervis Bay Territory near Nowra.
An angler not wearing a life jacket had been swept into the ocean while fishing from rocks.
Other fishers and a surfer successfully pulled the man from the water, who unfortunately was unconscious and unresponsive and despite their efforts and those of responding police officers and paramedics, the man was unable to be revived.
A kingfish originally tagged in Victoria has been recaptured for the second time by Giovanni Rettura, who caught the fish offshore of Sydney on November 21 last year.
Rettura noticed a Fisheries tag while running his tape measure along the fish so, not only was it 117 centimetres, it weighed a solid 14 kilograms.
A search of the DPI/Fisheries game fish tagging database revealed the fish had been recaptured once before where it was originally released on January 10 2022 offshore of Port Welshpool, Victoria.
The kingfish was released by Connor Hall, fishing with accomplished fellow kingie angler Jason Taylor aboard his boat Matrix. They measured the fish at 105cm.
After only six days the fish was caught again by Ben Kirkham, fishing in the same area where it was originally released and Ben's measure also came up at 105cm.
Once the fish was caught for the third time offshore of Sydney, it had spent 309 days at liberty and was more than 715 kilometres from its original release location.
Kingfish distribution and movement is influenced by biological and environmental factors including spawning, food availability, water temperature and currents. But the exact reasons why kingies choose to move such extreme distances is still being researched.
Each reported recapture contributes to the understanding of the species, so if you recapture a tagged fish, please report it to:
