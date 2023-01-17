A Figtree man accused of bombarding a woman with hundreds of obsessive calls and voice mails every day since last October has been released on bail.
Toni Murgovski, 51, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday charged with 67 counts of contravening an apprehended violence order and 54 counts of using a carriage service to menace or harass.
Police will allege that Murgovski breached a court order prohibiting him from contacting a woman by calling her every day between October last year and January this year, allegedly leaving "obsessive" voice mails each time.
It is alleged Murgovski called the woman ten times on Christmas Eve last year, leaving voice messages saying he will not give up on her, tendered court documents stated.
On one occasion he allegedly said "love is love but I doubt you know how to love anymore" and "I guess I'll see you when you are (age) when this AVO runs out. I won't take you back then."
In another voice mail, he allegedly said "I'll always want you. I'm a great cook you know I'm a great cook hey."
It is alleged he left another on January 1 saying "Happy New Year ... my life is pretty rosy if you want to join in it" and allegedly declaring in another he was "not obsessed" with her.
On December 28 last year, police attended the woman's address for an AVO compliance check where she disclosed Murgovski was allegedly calling her excessively on No Caller ID.
The alleged victim had to delete voice mails made before November to allow storage for news ones, court documents stated.
Police arrested Murgovski at his Figtree home on January 7 and confiscated his mobile phone. He was initially bailed however further charges were laid and he wound up before the court on Tuesday.
Defence lawyer Rosie Lambert said her client's alleged behaviour could be linked to a state of limerence, which she explained was a profound infatuation that sets of "serotonin" in the brain like "cocaine" does.
Mr Lambert also argued there was an gap in the evidence, telling the court there were outgoing phone calls from the complainant.
She added Murgovski had recently struggled with "drastic change" after he stopped full-time work and dropped to casual which "transformed his ability to manage his life".
Magistrate Michael O'Brien granted Murgovski bail, ordering his phone to remain surrendered to police.
Murgovski must reside at a Figtree address, not go near a prosecution witness, go to a medical practitioner as soon as possible and accept treatment, report to police and not take alcohol or drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.
The matter was adjourned to February 14.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
