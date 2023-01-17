Illawarra Mercury
Figtree man Toni Murgovski bailed after allegedly bombarding woman with hundreds of voice mails

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
Toni Murgovski was granted bail on Tuesday. Picture from Facebook.

A Figtree man accused of bombarding a woman with hundreds of obsessive calls and voice mails every day since last October has been released on bail.

