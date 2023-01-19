Hot Property Illawarra: Predictions for the region's real estate market in 2023

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The Illawarra property market reached some extraordinary heights in 2022 before cooling as the year progressed.
From high-profile buyers and sellers, recognisable listings with a colourful history to ongoing interest rate rises, the region's property market was a hot topic of discussion last year.
Now that we're a few weeks into January, we spoke to several industry stakeholders for their predictions for the Illawarra's market over the next 12 months.
Could the New Year be a great time for buyers to nab a discount? Are there further interest rate rises ahead? And where are the up-and-coming suburbs throughout the region? Click here to find out more.
Meanwhile, some buyers have kicked off 2023 in fine fashion, with significant sales already recorded.
A home in a desirable South Coast location has been snapped up for more than $5 million.
The home at 110 Headland Drive, Gerroa sold for $5,100,000 last week. According to CoreLogic, it sold after 256 days on the market.
The home at 1221A Upper Kangaroo River Road, Kangaroo Valley sold for $4,950,000 last week.
Known as 'Bema', it was on the market for the first time in more than two decades.
Selling agent, Tracey Coe from One Agency Luxury Living Kangaroo Valley said there wasn't a price guide for the property, which was initially listed in late 2021.
"It sold to a Sydney family who wanted something with land for their kids, and they've got a dog so it was important for the dog to have a space to run around," she said.
Finally, investors who have been biding their time could well become active within the Illawarra's property market in 2023, a buyer's agent suggests.
Buyer's agent Matt Knight said in 2021 he had less investors wanting to buy in the Illawarra because of prices, and "because they felt the market was over-heated".
"In 2022, they slowly started coming back, but there was some nerves around interest rate rises," he said.
Figtree has also ranked highly among a statewide list of investor-ready suburbs.
