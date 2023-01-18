Political parties look to woo motorists with election promises

If your driving hasn't come to the attention of authorities for three years, the NSW government wants to cut you some slack.
If it retains power at the March 25 election that is.
The proposal follows on from NSW Labor's safe driving proposal.
Chris Minns' party will introduce demerit incentives during a 12-month trial to reward safe driving.
"Drivers who remain infringement-free during the trial period will be rewarded with the removal of a demerit point," explained Wollongong MP Paul Scully.
"A combination of the existing demerits for traffic infractions as well as the new incentive of having a demerit point removed for drivers who are infringement free, will improve safety on our roads."
The Liberals' plan, revealed on Wednesday, goes even further.
In the trial period, good drivers will be given a one-off chance to escape a fine for minor offences - like low-range speeding, disobeying no left or right-hand turn signs or driving in a bus lane.
For low-range speeding that'll mean a $124 saving on a fine, $275 saved for ignoring a no left or right-hand turn sign, and up to $2200 saved for driving in a bus lane under the government's plan.
Under the proposal, drivers will still receive a demerit point and the incentive will only be applied once every three years.
The election promise to wipe speeding fines comes one day after NSW Treasurer Matt Kean criticised Labor's policy, saying two-thirds of fatal accidents involved low-range speeding.
Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward also attacked the policy, saying two-thirds of fatal crashes in the past five years had involved drivers travelling less than 10km/h over the limit.
"There's no such thing as low-level safe speeding," Ms Ward told 2GB on Tuesday. "We know that speed kills.
"This is a policy that overlooks victims and families."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.