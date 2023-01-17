Dragons young gun Jayden Sullivan has suffered a major setback, with a hamstring injury set to keep him out of the Dragons preseason fixtures heading into a new season.
The club confirmed that the 21-year-old has suffered a grade-two hamstring strain, leaving him unavailable for the Dragons clash with St Helens in Wollongong in three weeks' time.
A four-to-six week recovery time-frame leaves him an outside chance for the annual Charity Shield a week later, with the Dragons season-proper not kicking until round two due to an opening round bye.
Sullivan was odds-on to partner skipper Ben Hunt in the halves to start the season given Talatau Amone's uncertain future amid off-field legal dramas.
The bye will afford him an extra week's preparation should coach Anthony Griffin choose to give him a start, possibly without a trial run under his belt.
Having expected to go into the season with a plethora of selection headaches, the under-pressure coach is now facing a drain on spine depth, with fellow young guns Amone and Cody Ramsey facing indefinite stints on the sideline.
Amone is facing a number police charges, including a charge of reckless grievous bodily harm in company, after allegedly attacking a tradesman with a hammer near his Warrawong home in November.
His December arrest saw him spend a night in jail before being granted bail on $100,000 surety. He is due to face court again on Wednesday.
With the most serious charge carrying up to 14 years in prison, he is almost certain to be stood down under the NRL's no-fault' policy that is automatically invoked if a player is charged with an offence carrying more than 10 years jail.
The NRL is yet to make a determination, but it appears imminent as season kickoff draw closer.
Ramsey's immediate future is also uncertain as he continues his recovery from ulcerative colitis that saw him hospitalised for a fortnight prior to Christmas.
Should Sullivan be unavailable or unprepared to start the seasons, it will raise serious questions over the club's spine outside of skipper and halfback Ben Hunt.
Tigers castoff Jacob Liddle shapes as the front-runner for the hooking role after Andrew McCullough called time on his career with a year still to run on his contract, while Moses Mbye now shapes as a likely option to partner Hunt.
After twice being axed from the role last season, Tyrell Sloan is firming for first crack at the No. 1 jumper as Cody Ramsey
Both Sloan and Sullivan sensationally requested releases from their respective deals with the club at the end of last season after spending the 2022 campaign in and out of first grade.
The club knocked back both requests that were ultimately withdrawn ahead of 2023.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.