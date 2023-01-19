A new year has begun and that means it is time to think about what you or your children want to take part in, get involved with and achieve over the next 12 months.
Whether you want to learn a new skill, play a team sport or engage in cultural or educational programs many organisations are accepting enrolments and registrations now and it is important to sign up early so you don't miss out.
If you aren't sure what you want to enrol in, here are some popular options:
Enrolling your child or yourself in a leisure activity, sport or education course can have many physical, mental and social benefits.
You will learn about commitment, being punctual, team work, self-esteem, concentration, discipline and stress release.
You may choose to participate in a structured group activity or choose something where you can go at your own pace. Either way, there are professional instructors who can point you in the right direction for the best results and enjoyment.
As part of the enrolment process, know what is expected of you so you're not surprised later. It's a good idea to attend an open day so you can see for yourself how the class is run.
Ask any questions you may have such as:
It's also important to find out the teacher's qualifications and the club's guidelines. Do your homework before committing your child or yourself to a particular course or sport. Make sure you have the time to attend all classes and to do any practice or study that is required.
If enrolling in drama or dancing, ask if there is a performance at the end of the year - it is important to keep that date free as it is often a vital and rewarding part of the program.
If your child displays a particular talent you may like to find out if the club is focused on fun or competition and whether there are opportunities to compete locally, nationally or internationally.
The great news for parents is that government rebates are available for some of these programs to make registering more affordable. In fact, over the calendar year you can claim up to $300 in rebates for each school aged child.
The NSW Government's Active Kids program gives children access to two $100 vouchers each year. A $100 Creative Kids voucher is also available and can be used with a registered activity provider for registration, participation and tuition costs for a range of creative and cultural activities.
Fairy Meadow Surf Life Saving Club is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join their family-friendly, community-focused club.
"We currently need more patrolling members to help us keep the beach safe," member Brandon Cleal said.
"No prior experience necessary. We have training days coming up on February 4 and 5 and we welcome all who are interested! On completion, you'll receive your CPR, First Aid Certificate and later on, your bronze medallion! As time passes, you'll also be given the option to expand your skills from advanced resuscitation, becoming a patrol captain, to operating an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) in the surf zone."
Fairy Meadow Surf Life Saving Club was founded in 1950 and today it has a diverse range of members who are all committed to the core beliefs of Surf Life Saving; 'We save lives, create great Australians and build better communities'.
The club runs board training session each week focusing on surf skills and fitness as well as Nippers which runs weekly for children aged five to 15.
"We pride ourselves on being welcoming, social and family oriented. We're a very relaxed club. Everyone is friendly and come from all walks of life," Brandon said.
"The best part is the sense of community you get being part of the club, we are one big family and new members are immediately a part of that. There is a sense of pride when you put on the uniform and you know you're keeping your community safe."
As a member at Fairy Meadow SLSC you'll make friends for life, learn leadership and communication skills and obtain a range of nationally recognised qualifications.
In addition, as a member you'll have the opportunity to gain experience in leadership, administration, education, digital media, lifesaving and facilitating junior activities (e.g. Nippers). Life savers find it's a great way to develop skills and build your resume while taking in all that the local beach has to offer.
"Not only that, in return for being a member and patrolling the beach life savers get FREE access to our well-equipped gym, use of our surf craft whenever you like, and access to our club shower and change room facilities," Brandon said.
"We offer high quality training and are lucky enough to have an experienced registered paramedic as our chief training officer and a team of highly experienced life savers on our education team."
The most important qualities they are looking for is someone who is enthusiastic and who is eager and willing to be trained up to participate in patrolling the beach.
"If you're looking for a sense of community, love spending time at the beach and are looking for a way to give back to your community, we'd love to have you on board!" Brandon said.
"You don't necessarily need to be a really strong swimmer. Yes, we require members that are strong swimmers in order to perform rescues and we are looking for people to fill that role now. However, there are many roles that do not require you to be a strong swimmer. For example, patrol leaders and the team member performing first aid are generally not the members that perform a water rescue. It takes a diverse team to keep the beach safe.
"We will help you find the perfect role for you, and we are here to support you every step of the way."
To register your interest go to fairymeadowslsc.com and follow the link to the recruitment page or contact Jeremy on education@fairy meadowslsc.com