There are many benefits to enrolling your child in a sport or creative activity. Picture Shutterstock

A new year has begun and that means it is time to think about what you or your children want to take part in, get involved with and achieve over the next 12 months.

Whether you want to learn a new skill, play a team sport or engage in cultural or educational programs many organisations are accepting enrolments and registrations now and it is important to sign up early so you don't miss out.

If you aren't sure what you want to enrol in, here are some popular options:

Team sport such as: rugby league, soccer, hockey, netball or basketball

Tennis

Dancing

Martial arts

Gymnastics

Little athletics

Art classes

Drama

Cheerleading

Learn a new language

Swimming lessons

Nippers (surf life saving)

Music tuition

Educational tuition (including maths or English)

Enrolling your child or yourself in a leisure activity, sport or education course can have many physical, mental and social benefits.

You will learn about commitment, being punctual, team work, self-esteem, concentration, discipline and stress release.



You may choose to participate in a structured group activity or choose something where you can go at your own pace. Either way, there are professional instructors who can point you in the right direction for the best results and enjoyment.

As part of the enrolment process, know what is expected of you so you're not surprised later. It's a good idea to attend an open day so you can see for yourself how the class is run.

Ask any questions you may have such as:

What date do enrolments close?

Wet weather arrangements

Age limits

What they need to bring

Cost of uniforms

Cancelling membership and refunds

It's also important to find out the teacher's qualifications and the club's guidelines. Do your homework before committing your child or yourself to a particular course or sport. Make sure you have the time to attend all classes and to do any practice or study that is required.



If enrolling in drama or dancing, ask if there is a performance at the end of the year - it is important to keep that date free as it is often a vital and rewarding part of the program.

If your child displays a particular talent you may like to find out if the club is focused on fun or competition and whether there are opportunities to compete locally, nationally or internationally.

The great news for parents is that government rebates are available for some of these programs to make registering more affordable. In fact, over the calendar year you can claim up to $300 in rebates for each school aged child.

