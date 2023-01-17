Illawarra Mercury
Man arrested on the South Coast after allegedly assaulting two police officers

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated January 18 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:27am
File image.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged on the South Coast after two police officers were allegedly assaulted yesterday (January 18).

Local News

