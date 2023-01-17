A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged on the South Coast after two police officers were allegedly assaulted yesterday (January 18).
At about 4.45pm a female senior constable was leaving Nowra Police Station after completing her shift, when she was approached by an unknown man who followed her to her vehicle.
Police will allege when the man was asked to leave, he became physically aggressive and assaulted both police officers while being restrained.
The man was arrested and taken into Nowra Police Station where he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries to his knuckles.
He was then charged with two counts of intimidating a police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, and two counts of assaulting a police officer in execution of duty causing actual bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court today (Wednesday, January 18).
The officers sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
